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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 9 (ANI): Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during which they discussed ways to "reduce tensions and restore security and stablility in the region", as per the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region.

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"His Highness the Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region," the statement read.

https://x.com/KSAmofaEN/status/2042156642599411790?s=20

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The call comes after reports from several Gulf nations stated missile and drone attacks on their territories, hours after Iran and the United States announced a two-week ceasefire, as per Al Jazeera.

The call was the first point of contact between the two leaders after a two-week ceasefire was announced.

Earlier on April 8, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi. Her mission focused on ensuring the current pause in fighting does not collapse when the fourteen-day clock runs out.

https://x.com/kajakallas/status/2041905570018406700?s=20

Iranian state television confirmed the missile and drone attacks, reporting they were carried out in response to the bombing of Iranian oil facilities on Wednesday, as per Al Jazeera.

Later, Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry announced in a post on X that nine drones had been intercepted and downed "over the past hours".

Earlier on April 7, Iranian ballistic missiles struck near an industrial complex in Saudi Arabia's Jubail, sparking a huge fire. Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said seven ballistic missiles were intercepted on Tuesday, with debris falling near energy facilities in the east. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)