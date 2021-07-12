Tehran [Iran], July 12 (ANI): The Iranian authorities have handed over 180 Pakistani migrants to the local administration at the Taftan border in Chagai district, in the country's Balochistan province.

According to Pakistan daily The Nation, these people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not having authorised documents.

Last month, Iran had handed over 92 illegal immigrants to Pakistan. Reportedly, these Pakistanis had entered Iran through illegal crossings without valid documents which led to their apprehension.

Previously in May, Iran had handed over 63 Pakistani nationals to authorities for illegally entering the country.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are apprehended by Iranian security forces.

The news agency said Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop illegal cross-border movements. (ANI)

