Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): Iranian judiciary has suspended the planned execution of three men linked in anti-government protests in November, their lawyers said.

"Yes, today we were informed that [the sentence] will be studied again. The country's Supreme Court has agreed to consider our appeal. The execution of the sentence has been suspended," Sputnik quoted the lawyer as saying.

Last week, Iran's top court upheld the death sentence for the three protestors.

The death sentence sparked a wave of online protests and received condemnation from the US.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the Iranian government's decision to execute three protestors sends a very negative message and should not be carried out.

Protest shook Iran last year in November after the government unexpectedly announced that it woul would ration fuel and increase its price by at least 50 per cent.

Over 1,000 demonstrators were arrested at the time, while by some estimates, between 200 and 400 people were killed and thousands injured. (ANI)

