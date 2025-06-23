Dubai, Jun 23: Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. People in Doha, Qatar's capital, stopped and looked up as missiles flew and interceptors fired and struck at least one missile in the night sky.

Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression” as martial music played. Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar Announce ‘Temporary’ Suspension of Air Traffic As Precautionary Measures Following Iranian’s Retaliatory Attack on US Bases.

PATRIOT interceptors in Qatar, engaging incoming Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base. PRAY FOR OUR TROOPS!!! pic.twitter.com/RTjZWX1C2f — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 23, 2025

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. The attacks came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

