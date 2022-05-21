Tehran [Iran], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): At the invitation of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Omani capital Muscat on Monday to discuss bilateral economic, political and cultural relations, the Iranian president's website said in a statement on Saturday.

Raisi is scheduled to meet the sultan of Oman, sign cooperation documents, and meet Iranians residing in the Arab state as well as Omani traders and businessmen during the one-day visit, according to the statement.

Also Read | Moscow Bans Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Trudeau, Country's Air Force Commander Eric Jean Kenny and 24 Others From Entering Russia.

The visit will be Raisi's first trip to Oman after taking office in August 2021 as Iranian president.Before Raisi's visit, a delegation comprising 50 Iranian traders and businessmen visited Oman to lay the groundwork for the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations.

Since taking office, Raisi has constantly highlighted the need for enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Arab neighbours. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: PM Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Federal Elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)