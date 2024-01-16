Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tehran, Jan 16 (AP) Iran launched attacks Tuesday targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

The state-run IRNA news agency said missiles and drones were used in the attack.

Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. (AP)

