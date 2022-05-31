Tehran [Iran], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief on Monday blamed Israel for the recent killing of its officer in Tehran and vowed to avenge, the IRGC said on its website.

Hossein Salami said "the enemy followed Hassan Sayyad Khodaei for months and years, house to house and alley to alley, in order to kill him."

Salami noted that Iran will take revenge for his assassination.

Khodaei, an IRGC colonel, was shot and killed on May 22 by two motorcyclists in Tehran. (ANI/Xinhua)

