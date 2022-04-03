Baghdad [Iraq], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraq on Saturday welcomed the United Nations' announcement of a two-month ceasefire in Yemen, stressing that a political solution is the only way to end the war in the country, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Iraq supports the efforts made by the United Nations through its special envoy and other concerned countries to resolve the (Yemeni) crisis and take the approach of dialogue," the statement said.

Also Read | Nawaz Sharif Attacked in London by PTI Activist as Brother Shahbaz Sharif Receives Opposition Support for PM Seat.

A political solution is the only way to end the war, get Yemen out of its crisis and end the suffering of its people, according to the statement.

On Friday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced a two-month truce in Yemen, which comes into force on Saturday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Amid Dearth of Resources, Coronavirus Infections Widely Spreading Among Elderly in Shanghai Hospital.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened on March 26, 2015 in the Yemeni civil war in an attempt to reinstate the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation, according to the United Nations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)