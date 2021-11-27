Baghdad [Iraq], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Another plane of the Iraqi Airways airline with Iraqi migrants on board has left the airport of Minsk for the city of Erbil, the administrative centre of Iraqi Kurdistan, the airport said on Saturday.

On Friday, the airport of Minsk announced two more evacuation flights to Erbil.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to force their way into the EU. Poland blamed the migration crisis on Minsk, which consistently denies the allegation, maintaining that it is unable to curb the crisis due to Western sanctions.

Earlier in November, Iraqi Airways already evacuated about 1,000 migrants from Belarus with three evacuation flights. (ANI/Sputnik)

