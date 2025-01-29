Sofia, Jan 29 (AP) A 29-year-old man from Ireland died on Wednesday from injuries sustained the previous day in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in southern Bulgaria.

The tourist was seriously injured after falling on Tuesday from a height of about 600 meters (1,900 feet). He was found by a mountain rescue service team and taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Razlog in a serious condition with multiple injuries, emergency services said.

According to initial information, the victim was part of a group taking pictures of the surrounding scenery when he lost his balance and fell.

He was taken to a hospital where “life-saving measures were taken, and a full assessment of his injuries was carried out. But despite all efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries,” Dr. Valentin Belchev told The Associated Press. (AP)

