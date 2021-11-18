New York [US] November 18 (ANI): Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, has said that the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) is now expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces and the Taliban are unable to stop them, reported Sputnik.

"Major negative development has been the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State Khorasan Province," Sputnik quoted Lyons as saying at the United Nations Security Council briefing on Afghanistan.

Representatives from the various countries are speaking on Afghanistan at the UNSC meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Estonia said that Afghanistan is in great need of humanitarian aid. It also condemned the "use of violence against peaceful protestors and journalists, for whom Afghanistan continues to be one of the topmost dangerous places in the world to work".

"Ignoring the diversity of the peoples of Afghanistan and excluding women are clear decisions that go against the expectations of the international community and also fuel concerns over continued future instability in the country," Estonia's representative to the UN said. (ANI)

