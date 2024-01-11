Tel Aviv [Israel], January 11 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians planning terror attacks in Jerusalem in support of Islamic State (ISIS), it was cleared for publication on Thursday morning.

According to the Israeli Police and the General Security Services (Shin Bet), the suspects planned to prepare charges and explosive devices targeting security forces.

The suspects, both in their twenties, were arrested in December in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jebel Mukaber, where they live.

During a weeks-long investigation, authorities learned that the two were influenced by ISIS content online and on Telegram, including graphic videos of ISIS killings around the world. The two then planned to plant improvised explosive devices around eastern Jerusalem aimed at security forces and other acts of sabotage.

The Shin Bet added that a search of one suspect's cell phone revealed pedophilia material, which will be added to the charges. (ANI/TPS)

