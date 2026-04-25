Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as an Iranian delegation reached the Pakistani capital amidst a "deepening diplomatic deadlock" with the United States.

The high-level meeting took place as the city remains under a "suffocating security lockdown," with authorities sealing major arterial roads and placing the high-security Red Zone under a "strict cordon."

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In a separate diplomatic engagement, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar noted on social media that he was pleased to "receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, to Islamabad," adding that he would "look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability."

The timing of this visit is particularly sensitive, as the White House recently announced that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would also be heading to the region for potential talks with Iran.

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However, Tehran has remained firm in its defiance, asserting that it would "not be meeting" with the US.

This diplomatic standoff has brought the "commercial pulse" of Islamabad to a crawl, where markets in the Blue Area are largely deserted and public transport networks have been crippled.

Local residents are reportedly struggling with growing commodity shortages and the psychological strain of the prolonged uncertainty.

This current wave of restrictions follows a similar shutdown on April 11-12 during the inaugural session of discussions, which finished without a breakthrough.

The diplomatic friction in Islamabad stems from a total deadlock on three primary issues: Tehran's highly enriched uranium (HEU) and the future of its nuclear ambitions, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

While the White House has indicated that emissaries are prepared for an "in-person conversation," Tehran's state media has rebuffed the claim, insisting that direct negotiations were "not in the cards."

Despite this, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that two envoys are slated for discussions with Araghchi, stating, "We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal."

She further clarified that although Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to the site, he remains "deeply involved."

Reflecting on the lack of progress, US Vice President JD Vance noted that "21 hours of intense negotiations" previously yielded no breakthrough.

"Their nuclear program and the enrichment facilities they had before have been destroyed. But we do not see a commitment to not develop more nuclear weapons," Vance remarked.

These discussions represent some of the highest diplomatic engagements witnessed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

However, attempts to resume dialogue have reached an impasse as Tehran refuses to return to the table while a US naval blockade remains active at its ports.

In retaliation, Iran has enforced a "de facto blockade" of the Strait of Hormuz, severely restricting maritime traffic through the critical energy corridor and triggering chaos in global markets.

Amidst the stalemate, Washington is continuing its military build-up in the Middle East with the arrival of the USS George HW Bush, the third US aircraft carrier deployed to the region.

Simultaneously, the US has ramped up economic pressure, imposing fresh sanctions on a major Chinese oil refinery and approximately 40 shipping firms and tankers linked to the transport of Iranian crude.

According to the Foreign Office, "during the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," even as the capital stays in a state of "suspended animation" with no confirmation yet on whether fresh talks will materialise. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)