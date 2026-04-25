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Technology Technology Elon Musk Drops Fraud Claims Against Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Ahead of OpenAI Trial, Case Narrowed to 2 Key Allegations Elon Musk has dropped fraud claims against OpenAI and its founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman ahead of trial. A US judge allowed him to narrow the lawsuit, leaving only two claims—unjust enrichment and breach of charitable trust-out of 26 in his 2024 complaint.

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New Delhi, April 25: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has reportedly withdrawn fraud claims against OpenAI and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, narrowing the scope of his lawsuit on the eve of trial. As per reports, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, a US court judge, has allowed Musk to streamline the case, leaving just two claims, unjust enrichment and breach of charitable trust, out of the 26 included in his November 2024 complaint. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in a federal court in Oakland, California.

Musk has alleged that OpenAI deviated from its founding mission as a non-profit aimed at benefiting humanity after securing billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft and transitioning towards a for-profit structure. He is seeking damages of up to $134 billion, which he said should be directed to OpenAI’s charitable arm if he succeeds. Musk has also requested the court to restore the organisation’s nonprofit status and remove Altman and Brockman from their leadership roles. Elon Musk Seeks Removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman Amid Legal Battle.

However, OpenAI, along with Altman, Brockman and Microsoft, has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and accusing Musk of introducing last-minute demands ahead of the trial. The trial will proceed in two phases. In the first phase, a jury will hear arguments related to the remaining claims and issue a non-binding advisory verdict. In the second phase, the judge will decide on the remedies sought by Musk. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but exited its Board in 2018. He later launched rival AI firm xAI in 2023, intensifying competition in the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence space. Elon Musk Seeks up to USD 134 Billion From OpenAI and Microsoft for ‘Wrongful Gains’; Jury Trial Set To Begin in April.

Earlier in April, Musk sought the removal of Altman and Brockman as part of his legal challenge to the Artificial Intelligence firm’s shift to a for-profit structure, according to reports. In a court filing, Musk said his lawsuit aims to reverse OpenAI’s restructuring and restore its status as a non-profit research organisation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).