Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): Over 700 new civilian emergency security squads have been established throughout Israel since the start of the "Iron Swords" War.

The squads will stand ready to provide extra security at times of emergencies such as terrorist attacks.

Thousands of volunteers went through training that included firearms use. They will be ready to protect the public in the case of a terrorist attack. (ANI/TPS)

