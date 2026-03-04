Jerusalem [Israel], March 4 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force says it is carrying out an "extensive" wave of strikes against Iranian regime targets in Tehran. The IDF further said that it has carried out a series of strikes on the Basij and internal security command centres in Tehran belonging to the Iranian terror regime. The IDF said, the targeted command centres were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran. The IDF said it had also struck the regime's missile launchers and other systems.

Meanwhile in Tehran, the Iranian regime will hold a three-day farewell ceremony for the late supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran's Islamic Propagation Council, tol Iranian State Media that the farewell ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral procession will be announced later.

The announcement came even as Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination."

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination. "It does not matter what his name is or where he hides," Katz said in a statement.

"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to dismantle the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," Katz added.

Israeli Media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours.

Earlier, the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had responded to what it termed was the Israeli-US aggression against Iran with 3 major operations.

Announcing another phase of Operation True Promise 4 on Wednesday, IRGC's Public Relations stated that immediately after the joint Israeli-US aggression against Iran, its ground forces launched more than 230 assault drones towards targets in the Occupied Lands and US bases in the region.

"Firing dozens of drones in several waves towards the US military bases in Erbil, and Kuwait, and destroying several terrorist groups' headquarters in northern Iraq, were the first actions of brave soldiers of the IRGC against child-killing aggressors," said the announcement.

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

