Jerusalem [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces)reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) jets Monday night attacked terrorists, dozens of rocket/missile launchers and infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah throughout Lebanon. In addition, IAF fighter jets attacked the launcher from which the two launches towards Mount Dov in Israel on Monday, which was located in the area of Ra'ez in southern Lebanon, shortly after the shooting.

"Tonight's firing towards the State of Israel constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement between the State of Israel and the State of Lebanon," said the IDF. "The State of Israel demands that the relevant authorities in the State of Lebanon implement the understandings and prevent hostile activity by the terrorist organization Hezbollah from its territory. The State of Israel continues to be committed to the understandings received regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon."

Hezbollah fired two missiles toward Mount Dov on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces said the missiles fell in open areas, causing no casualties.

The barrage was the first since the ceasefire went into effect. (ANI/TPS)

