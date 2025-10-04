Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that 137 members of the 'Sumud' flotilla have been deported to Turkey. All activists were deported on a plane sent from Turkey to pick them up.

Those deported are citizens of the United States, Italy, Britain, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Mauritania, Malaysia, Bahrain, Morocco, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey.

Also Read | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Visit India on October 8-9, Hold Talks With PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

"Some activists are deliberately obstructing the legal deportation process, preferring instead to remain in Israel. Meanwhile, several foreign governments have shown reluctance to accept flights returning these provocateurs," the ministry stated. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)