Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): On the first day of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a grand cultural programme was held at the premises of the Somnath Mahadev Temple.

According to a statement from the Gujarat CMO, during the cultural programme, renowned Gujarati artists Kirtidan Gadhvi, Jigardan Gadhavi, and Umesh Barot "captivated the audience with devotional songs and bhajans dedicated to Somnath Mahadev."

"Their soulful performances beautifully reflected our culture, heritage, and Sanatan Dharma, filling the atmosphere with Shiva devotion. The audience joined in with claps and chants, fully immersed in the music," the statement read.

Sairam Dave presented a literary narration highlighting the establishment of Somnath Mahadev, foreign invasions, the valour of our warriors, and the enduring strength of the Somnath temple as a symbol of our historic heritage. The combination of soulful music, beautifully illuminated temple premises, and the divine Somnath Jyotirlinga created a truly spiritual atmosphere. Along with devotional songs dedicated to Lord Shiva, the artists also presented lively garba performances, a release said.

As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, various cultural programmes have been organised. On January 9, performances by Rajbha Gadhvi, Keerthi Sagathia, and Hardik Dave are scheduled, while on January 10, programmes featuring Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Brijraj Gadhvi, and Mayur Dave will be held. Devotees visiting Somnath for darshan and residents of Somnath have been invited by the Gir-Somnath district administration to attend and witness these programmes.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Bhagvan Barad, former MP Mohan Kundariya, Secretaries Alok Pandey, T. Nagarajan, Dilip Rana, and Somnath Collector I.A. Upadhyay, among others, a statement added.

The event was graced by the presence of Spokesperson Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Pradyuman Vaja, and Kaushik Vekariya, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

