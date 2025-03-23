Tel Aviv [Israel] March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Political-Security Cabinet approved Defense Minister Israel Katz's proposal to establish a "voluntary transition administration" for Gaza residents who express an interest in emigrating to other countries, subject to the provisions of Israeli and international law, and in accordance with the proposal of US President Donald Trump.

This administration will work, among other things, to prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including securing their movement, establishing a traffic lane and checking pedestrians at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, as well as coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea, and air to the destination countries.

Also Read | IBM Layoffs: Tech Giant Reportedly Cutting Jobs Across US, Classic Cloud Operations, 9,000 Likely To Be Affected, Says Report.

It will be subordinate in its activities to the Minister of Defense and will be authorized to act in coordination with international organizations and other entities, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, and will coordinate the activities of all relevant government ministries.

Defense Minister Israel Katz: "We are working by all means to implement the vision of the US President, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to voluntarily move to a third country to do so." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | US Funding Freeze for Popular Scholarships Like Fulbright, Gilman Leaves Thousands of Indian and International Scholars in Financial Distress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)