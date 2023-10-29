Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's North District police are currently handling two different locations in the city of Kiryat Shmona where rockets launched from Lebanese territory struck a short while ago on Sunday evening.

The police are scanning for remains of the rockets and other items to remove any additional risk to the public.

As a result of one of the rocket hits, a fire broke out in a residential apartment with no casualties.

Another house was damaged.

Kiryat Shmona is Israel's northernmost city. It is located in the "Finger of the Galilee. (ANI/TPS)

