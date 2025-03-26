Jerusalem, Mar 26 (AP) The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of parts of Gaza City as it steps up its renewed offensive against Hamas.

The latest orders issued Wednesday apply to Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa and other neighbourhoods where Israeli forces have carried out previous operations during the 17-month war. The military said it will soon respond to rocket fire from the area and ordered residents to move south.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid in KSA? Check Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week when it launched a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Israel has vowed to increase military pressure until the militants return the remaining 59 hostages -- 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Israel has also demanded that Hamas disarm and send its leaders into exile.

Also Read | US Elections Overhaul: President Donald Trump Cites India and Brazil As Examples in Executive Order To Overhaul American Election System.

Hamas has said it will not release the remaining hostages without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 50,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)