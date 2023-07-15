Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, local media said, adding that he was fully conscious en route. There was no immediate confirmation from Netanyahu's office. More details are awaited. Benjamin Netanyahu Reverses Firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Tension in Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu Health Update:

JUST IN - Israeli PM Netanyahu brought to hospital after briefly losing consciousness at home — JPost — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 15, 2023

