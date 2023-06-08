Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police are continuing with a crackdown on extortion rackets - also known as protection - in Israel with the arrest Thursday morning of two residents of the northern Bedouin village of Tuba on suspicion of damaging eight vehicles parked in the city of Safed and breaking into a complex of holiday apartments in the city, causing damage estimated at tens of thousands of shekels.

Indictments were filed against the two suspects, whose identities were not revealed by the police, and a request for their detention until the end of the criminal proceedings against them was made to the court.

The police released a short video of the two breaking into an outdoor patio at the apartment building where they vandalized a large barbeque oven, among other things. (ANI/TPS)

