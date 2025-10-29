Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure published the annual report of the Multi-Sector Hydrogen Forum, summarising a year of intensive activity to promote the integration of hydrogen into Israel's energy sector. The report presents the key steps taken since the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy in May 2023 - from policy and removing regulatory barriers to promoting innovation, developing infrastructure, and strengthening international collaborations.

According to the report, the past year marked a real transition from strategy to applied policy: statutory amendments were made to allow the construction of hydrogen infrastructure in existing strips, steps were taken to raise the threshold for toxic permits for hydrogen, and support was provided for innovative and research projects in the field.

The report emphasises that Israel is positioning itself at the global forefront of hydrogen technologies, with the goal of making the field a driver of technological, economic and environmental growth. Alongside local progress, it also addresses global trends - huge investments in hydrogen infrastructure alongside economic and strategic challenges that are slowing its entry into the market.

Among the key recommendations emerging from the report: continuing to remove regulatory barriers and increasing coordination between authorities, investing in innovation and R&D in the hydrogen sector, strengthening human capital and professional training, and promoting international cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, extensive investment in hydrogen technologies will allow the State of Israel to benefit from the economic and environmental potential of the field, while hedging risks and taking gradual and reversible steps in accordance with developments in the global market. (ANI/TPS)

