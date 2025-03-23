Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Cabinet voted Saturday night to formally recognize 13 neighborhoods in Judea and Samaria as independent communities, enabling them to receive direct government funding and municipal services. Till now, the neighborhoods -- some decades-old -- were part of already-existing "mother communities."

"We continue, with God's help, to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlement," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who spearheaded the initiative. "This is another important step on the way to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

The newly designated villages -- spread across the Binyamin, Samaria, Gush Etzion, Megilot, and Jordan Valley regional councils -- are home to thousands of residents.

"It is time for the State of Israel to take responsibility for the more than half a million Israeli citizens living under military rule and declare sovereignty," said Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz. The Yesha Council is an umbrella organization for all the communities in Judea and Samaria, representing the interests of the nearly 530,000 Israelis who live there.

The new communities are Alon; Haresha; Kerem Reim; Neriya; Migron; Shvut Rachel; Ovnat; Brosh Habika; Leshem; Nofei Nehemia; Tal Menashe; Ibei Hanahal; and Gvaot.

The Oslo Accords divided Judea and Samaria into Areas A, B, and C. In Area A, the Palestinian Authority maintains administrative and security responsibility. In Area B, the Palestinian Authority has administrative jurisdiction, but Israel maintains responsibility for security. In Area C, where all of Judea and Samaria's Jews live, Israel has administrative and security jurisdiction.

Area C makes up 60 percent of the territory of Judea and Samaria. All 13 of the communities are located in Area C.

Leaders of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria have expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will revisit the issue of applying Israeli law to Area C of Judea and Samaria. Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan recently concluded a four-day series of bipartisan meetings in Washington to secure support for sovereignty. (ANI/TPS)

