Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel on Wednesday reported 2,967 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 1,372,386, said the Ministry of Health.

The new daily figure is the highest registered in Israel since Oct. 4, according to the ministry.

Also Read | Tejas Express From Mumbai To Goa Decorated With Lights On Occasion Of Christmas? Old Video From England Goes Viral With False Claim.

The number of deaths from the virus increased to 8,243, with one new fatality.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 85 to 88, while the number of active cases increased by 1,773 to 17,260.

Also Read | 'Omicron Nothing but a Seasonal Cold Virus; Overreaction Causing Panic', Claims US-Based Doctor Afshine Emrani.

Israel's COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.53, up from 0.73 in early November.

When the R number is greater than one, the number of coronavirus patients rises at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)