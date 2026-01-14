Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel this week kicked off the "Sea the Future 2026" international conference on food security and aquaculture, bringing to Eilat some 400 researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry figures to discuss sustainable marine food production amid climate change and population growth.

The three-day conference, jointly led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, drew delegations from countries seeking research and technological cooperation, including the ministers of agriculture and fisheries of Ghana, India, and Azerbaijan, the deputy agriculture minister of Georgia, and professional teams from Romania and Morocco.

Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Vassaroff described the conference as part of a vision beyond Israel. "There is a shared vision here, not just for Israel but for the whole world," he said. "What may look like a desolate desert becomes a competitive advantage. This region is a living laboratory, and Eilat is transforming from a tourism city into a hub of information and knowledge."

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter said Eilat's unique geography underscored the importance of innovation. "Here in the city of Eilat, where the desert meets the sea, innovation in aquaculture and desert agriculture is the key to strengthening food security in Israel and around the world," Dichter said. "Our strategy is to increase local production several times over, while maintaining environmental sustainability and farmer welfare."

The conference focuses on aquaculture as a rapidly growing source of sustainable protein, at a time when natural fishing resources face mounting pressure. Around 90 percent of the world's fish stocks are fully exploited or overfished, while aquaculture supplies more than half of global fish consumption and grows about 8 percent annually.

Sessions feature Israeli startup technologies, applied research, and panels on marine agriculture, seafood policy, and sustainable marine food systems. Yuval Lipkin, head of the Food Security Directorate, presented Israel's National Food Security Program 2050, formulated with ministries, research institutions, and civil society.

Oren Lavie, director general of the Agriculture Ministry, said the international turnout reflected a shared understanding of the challenges. "Delegations from around the world came here with the understanding that the world needs high-quality, sustainable protein, and protein from the sea is a central part of the solution," Lavie said. "Israel leads in knowledge, research, and startups in aquaculture, combining scientific innovation with practical application. This is the true face of Israel."

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankari said the city's location made it an ideal platform. "In an era of climate change and population growth, food security is a central component of global resilience," he said. "Eilat, at the meeting point between sea and desert, provides an exceptional platform for developing advanced solutions in aquaculture, biotechnology, and renewable energy. The conference strengthens regional and international cooperation to deliver practical solutions to global food security challenges." (ANI/TPS)

