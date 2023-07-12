Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): A heat wave descending on the Middle East sent Israeli temperatures rising and children out to water fountains, beaches and swimming pools on Wednesday.

The Israel Meteorological Service forecasts the heat wave lasting at least until Sunday, with the highest temperatures reaching 46°C (115°F) in the Jordan Valley.

Until Sunday, lighting fires in national parks and nature reserves will be prohibited over the risk of triggering wildfires, and some sites or hiking trails will be closed, Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority announced.

Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, not leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, and avoiding going out between 11:00-1:00 when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. (ANI/TPS)

