Damascus, Jul 14 (AP) Israel has struck military tanks in southern Syria as Syrian government forces and Bedouin tribes clash with Druze militias there.

Dozens of people have been killed in the fighting between local militias and clans in Syria's Sweida province. Government security forces that were sent to restore order Monday also clashed with local armed groups.

The Interior Ministry has said more than 30 people died and nearly 100 others have been injured in that fighting. (AP)

