Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli airstrike in Beirut on targeted Hezbollah senior commander and number two man Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed.

Tabatabai is considered Hezbollah's de facto chief of staff and the group's second-most senior figure after secretary general Naim Qassem.

Also Read | 'No Place for Any Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism', Says PM Narendra Modi at IBSA Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg.

It wasn't clear if Tabatabai survived the strike.

The U.S. previously offered a $5 million reward for information on Tabatabai, who previously led the terror group's special forces in Syria and Yemen.

Also Read | Bibah Panchami: India Offers 'Chunri' Measuring 111 Meters to Janaki Temple in Nepal.

Israel has stepped up its strikes on Hezbollah as the Iran-backed terror group tries to regroup and rebuild.

Under the terms of the ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, 2024, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed forces from southern Lebanon. According to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the group is prohibited from operating south of the Litani River. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)