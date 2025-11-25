Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry together with Google Israel launched a joint program to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence, aiming to boost productivity and strengthen local manufacturing.

The initiative, developed with Reichman University's High-Tech and AI School and the Ministry's Center for Advanced Industry, will equip consultants who work with factories to help integrate AI into management, production, logistics, IT and customer operations.

Also Read | Did a Man in Germany Sue His Neighbour He Paid To Get His Wife Pregnant? Fact Check Confirms Story Is True but Old.

More than 30 participants began the first training round this week, receiving an overview of AI fundamentals and practical tools tailored to industrial needs. The program comes as Israel pushes to expand AI adoption in traditional sectors, addressing what officials describe as a widespread lack of awareness of the technology's potential. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)