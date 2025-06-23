Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI): Israel is leveraging advanced electronic warfare to intercept Iranian drones, the Israel Defence Forces disclosed on Monday.

Soldiers from the Spectrum Warfare 5114th Battalion, operating under the J6 and Cyber Defence Directorate, have thwarted dozens of attempted infiltrations by hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in recent days.

"The UAVs arrive from Iranian territory, and we help intercept them on an ongoing basis," said Lt. Col. B, commander of the 5114th Battalion. "Every UAV we manage to stop helps protect our civilians and strategic assets."

Using real-time detection and disruption technology, the unit forms a key layer in Israel's aerial defence system. The IDF emphasised its continued use of spectrum warfare to protect Israeli skies and citizens.

"Spectrum warfare" refers to military operations that use the electromagnetic spectrum -- including radio waves, microwaves, infrared, and more -- to detect, disrupt, deceive, or destroy enemy capabilities.

According to the military, Iran has launched more than 1,000 drones.

Iran's missile attacks have killed 24 people and injured over than 1,300. The Israel Tax Authority has received more than 25,000 damage claims related to buildings.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defence officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction. (ANI/TPS)

