Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): As part of an operation by reserve fighters from the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 300th Brigade, a building where weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation were found was destroyed this morning in the Ayta ash-Shaab area in southern Lebanon.

Following intelligence guidance, the fighters searched the building before destroying it and confiscated the weapons they found inside.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation's activity in the building constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

