Tel Aviv [Israel], February 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military continued pressing its operations in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday morning.

In the centre of the strip, combat team fighters of the Nahal Brigade identified and eliminated a terrorist who was watching them, fired an anti-tank missile and then approached them. Additional anti-tank missiles were fired at the fighters. The soldiers identified two terrorists coming out of a building from which the shooting was detected, and we directed an aircraft that attacked the terrorists.

Nahal Brigade forces also directed airstrikes on several Hamas targets. In a warehouse that was struck, secondary explosions were detected, indicating the presence of a large amount of weapons.

In western Khan Yunis, soldiers from the elite Egoz unit eliminated terrorists and raided buildings and located weapons.

Also in Khan Yunis, soldiers from the 98th Division directed an aircraft that attacked three military depots and a terrorist squad that fired at Israeli forces. Soldiers of the 7th Brigade Combat Team also raided combat compounds and eliminated terrorists.

Naval forces fired on Hamas targets in support of the combat teams.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 136 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

