Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces uncovered a Palestinian rocket-production site in the Ramallah area overnight, seizing dozens of rockets, including some ready to be launched, the Israel Defence Forces said on Friday.

Explosives, charges, and a specialised lathe for manufacturing the rockets were also confiscated and destroyed, the IDF added.

Three suspects were arrested.

The raid comes on the heels of the army's discovery of a makeshift rocket during a counterterror raid in the nearby Palestinian village of Kafr Ni'ma. That rocket was inoperable, lacking both a warhead and the means to be launched.

In response, the Yesha Council, an umbrella organisation representing the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, called on the government to take stronger measures against terror and to apply sovereignty to their areas.

"When the Israeli government continues to stutter, terror raises its head again and grows stronger. Whoever does not apply sovereignty gives hope to terror and invites the rockets and the next massacre in the centre of the country," the council said.

"It is either sovereignty-or Palestine," the council added. (ANI/TPS)

