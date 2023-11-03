Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI): Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen on Friday asked the Norwegian government to ensure the safety and security of Jewish citizens of Norway and fight against antisemitism in the country.

Taking to X, the Israeli Minister said, "The responsibility for the safety of Norwegian Jewish citizens rests with the Norwegian government. It is important to clarify that in the event Jewish citizens of Norway do not feel safe in their country, it is incumbent upon the Norwegian government to ensure their safety, fight antisemitism in the country and enforce plans to combat antisemitism to which the government is obligated in a manner that conveys a clear message regarding their commitment."

Cohen also went on to mention the Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel that killed 1400 Israelis and said that Israel's fight against Hamas is a message to strengthen the security of jews in the world.

He said further, "The insecurity of Norwegian Jews does not stem from the fact that the State of Israel is defending itself against the murderous terrorism of the Hamas organization, which four weeks ago massacred 1,400 of our citizens, committing atrocities not seen since the days of the Holocaust. Israel's fight against murderous terrorism is a message that strengthens the security of Jews around the world, and not the other way around."

MeaIsrael Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Friday revised the number of hostages being held by the Hamas terror group after the October 7 barbaric attack, The Times of Israel reported.

Hagari said that Hamas still holds 241 Israeli hostages in Gaza and revised the number from 242. He added that the number is not final as military investigations are going on in the region.

The Times of Israel reported that the number does not include four released hostages and an Israeli soldier who was rescued by the IDF.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced the death of another soldier, Staff Sgt. Itay Saadon who was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel reported that the soldier was a tank commander in the 401st Armoured Brigade's 52nd Battalion, from Har Halutz.

The IDF's toll since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip last week has risen to 24, The Times of Israel reported.

Additionally, the IDF also shared a video of Israeli troops discovering a tunnel and blowing up another.

Moreover, IDF on Friday said that their security forces eliminated the Hamas battalion commander during overnight operations who was directed by Mustafa Dalul and held key positions in the Hamas Gaza city brigade.

IDF also shared an audio, citing a source in the Gaza healthcare system that Hamas is stealing fuel from Gazan civilians, storing it under Shifa Hospital and using it for terror.

In a separate post on X, IDF released a video of showing troops discovering a tunnel and blowing up another.

The troops uncovered shafts, planted explosives... and neutralized the tunnels," the IDF said.

IDF troops uncovered tunnel shafts, rigged them with explosives, and neutralized Hamas's terrorist tunnels during special operations inside Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defence Forces says troops in the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit have been working to demolish Hamas tunnels discovered during ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Yahalom troops, members of the Combat Engineering Corps' 7107th Battalion, along with infantry forces of the Nahal and Negev brigades, as well as tanks, have uncovered several tunnel entrances in northern Gaza, the IDF says. (ANI)

