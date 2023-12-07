Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli announced that she will not run for leadership of her party or campaign for a Knesset seat in the next elections.

Michaeli did not offer an explanation for the move.

The opposition party currently holds four Knesset seats -- the minimum threshold.

Michaeli added that the party will hold primaries in four months, "in the hope that the war will end by then and the abductees will return home." (ANI/TPS)

