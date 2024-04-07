Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that its fighter jets attacked overnight a military compound and three other military infrastructures of the air defence system that were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Baalbek area in Lebanon in response to the downing of an Israel Air Force aircraft last night.

In addition, on Saturday during the day, fighter jets attacked a terrorist infrastructure and a military structure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Odaisseh.

Also the IDF attacked with artillery fire during the day in the area of Yater. (ANI/TPS)

