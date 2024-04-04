Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Wednesday afternoon Israel Air Force fighter jets and other aircraft attacked terrorist infrastructure and military positions of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kfarhamam, which is located in southern Lebanon not far from the border with Israel.

One of the military positions Israeli forces attacked was used by Hezbollah operatives to launch rockets into the Har Dov area in Israel earlier Wednesday.

Also Read | AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington's Lottery Removes ‘Test Drive a Win’ App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created ‘Pornographic’ Picture of Her.

In addition, overnight the IDF attacked military buildings and terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the areas of Leyda and Ainata in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Wednesday, IDF forces fired artillery to remove a terror threat in the Ayta ash Shab area. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Iranian General Killed by Israel in Syria: President Ebrahim Raisi Promises Payback for Israel's Apparent Strike That Killed Top Generals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)