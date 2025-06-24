Tehran [Iran], June 24 (ANI): Moments after US President Donald Trump announced Iran and Israel agree to a ceasefire, the Israeli military launched a series of strikes on multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday, as claimed by Press TV, Iran's First International News Network.

In a post on X, the News Network claimed, "Israeli Military Strikes Several Locations in Iran as Trump Announces Ceasefire."

Also Read | 'Reserves the Right To Respond Directly': Qatar on Iran's Retaliatory Action Against US at Al Udeid Air Base.

The development came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire", stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Air India Express Diverts 2 Doha-Bound Flights Following Qatar Airspace Closure.

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!," he said.

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" Trump added.

However, neither Iran nor Israel had officially commented on the development.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion".

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer."

Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)