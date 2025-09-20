Brussels [Belgium], September 20 (ANI): More than 100 European rabbis have written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warning that since the Hamas-led October 7 attack against Israel, Europe was encountering "visceral antisemitic hate," even as Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli accused the European Union of targeting Israel, Euronews reported.

"The European Union is an institution that tolerates two types of Jews: those willing to undermine Israel, and dead Jews," Chikli said, as reported by Euronews.

His comments came after von der Leyen, in her annual State of the Union address last week, announced that the EU would suspend "bilateral support" for Israel and partially freeze a trade deal in response to what she described as a "man-made famine" in Gaza and "a clear attempt" by Israel to "undermine the two-state solution."

Von der Leyen proposed halting "all payments" to Israel, except those directed to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre and civil society projects.

Responding, Chikli said, "The European Union is an institution that pours hundreds of millions into organisations accusing us of genocide and calling for boycotts of Israel, only to launch boycotts itself and label Israeli products based on those very reports."

"Supporting Yad Vashem matters to Ursula von der Leyen. Living Jews mean nothing to her," Chikli added, according to Euronews.

Meanwhile, the rabbis' letter urged von der Leyen to act, saying Europe urgently needed "increased security provisions" in light of growing antisemitic threats.

The warning followed multiple incidents across Europe, including in Germany, where a shopkeeper in Flensburg sparked outrage by posting a sign reading: "Jews are banned from here! Nothing personal. No antisemitism. Just can't stand you."

In Belgium, a gathering in Liège on Thursday night to commemorate Jewish politician Jean Gol turned violent, with 12 policemen reportedly injured after demonstrators, many of them students, threw firecrackers and rotten apples at participants while accusing them of being "complicit of genocide" in Gaza.

Euronews reported that Belgium's anti-discrimination authority UNIA recorded 277 antisemitic incidents in 2024, with 79 investigations opened, compared with 59 in 2023.

A European Commission spokesperson condemned "those who are importing" the Gaza war into Europe and said Brussels would "step up" protection for Jewish communities.

"Jewish people must feel safe across Europe," the spokesperson said.

Chikli also issued a sharp rebuke to European governments. "Europe stands at a crossroads: either wage an uncompromising war against radical Islam, or surrender. Belgium has already surrendered; it has no future, no hope, and I urge every Jew to leave that wretched country without delay," he said.

He added, "As for Britain and France, there is room for cautious optimism. It seems the British and French peoples have not yet spoken their last word. The bright spots in Europe today are Hungary and the Czech Republic, united by a sane immigration policy." (ANI)

