Jerusalem, May 10 (AP) Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.

Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and other objects at police.

Police said protesters threw stones from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.

Palestinians reported stun grenades fired into the mosque compound, with dozens injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)