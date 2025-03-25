Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Mar 25 (AP) Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed more than 65 Palestinians over the past day, including women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.

In less than a week of air and ground operations since Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas, its forces have killed hundreds of people in Gaza -- sending the death toll from 17 months of war soaring above 50,000.

Meanwhile, officials said Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the ceasefire back on track.

Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza and a weekslong pause in the fighting, an Egyptian official said.

Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas official said the group had “responded positively” to the proposal, without elaborating. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media on the closed-door talks.

Meanwhile, Israel has said it fired on a Red Cross office in Gaza by mistake.

The Israeli military said its troops shot at the building after identifying a threat from Palestinian militants.

“It was later determined that the identification was false,” the military said, adding that the soldiers didn't realise the building was being used by the Red Cross.

“The incident will be reviewed,” the brief statement said.

The Red Cross said the building was damaged but no staff members were hurt. (AP)

