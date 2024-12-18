Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in Lebanon engineering troops in the 188th Armored Brigade located and dismantled an underground tunnel route dozens of meters long that led to a Hezbollah command center. Hezbollah terrorists used the command center to plan terror attacks and direct rocket fire at Israeli communities in the Galilee over the past year.

Weapons, surveillance systems, and additional military equipment used by Hezbollah to coordinate terror activities in the area were located inside the command center. Nearby, several weapons storage facilities were located, as well as one embedded inside a mosque, where hundreds of explosives, rifles, grenades, and additional military equipment were being stored.

After the compound was investigated by the soldiers of the Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit, the engineering troops dismantled the command center and the underground tunnel route, confiscating all the weapons found in the area. (ANI/TPS)

