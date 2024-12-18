Jerusalem [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that, during the night, a bus carrying Israeli citizens entered the Joseph's Tomb compound in the city of Schehem (Nablus) without coordinating the visit with the IDF was fired on by terrorists and the driver was lightly wounded.

The city is within the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA) where Israeli citizens are forbidden to travel without prior authorization.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

The tomb, where the Biblical hero Joseph son of the forefather Jacob is buried, is a holy site to Jews, however, because it is in the areas of the PA visits there must first be authorized by and coordinated with the IDF.

Upon receiving the report of Israeli citizens entering Nablus, IDF forces entered the compound and all of the citizens were evacuated from the area.

Also Read | Salesforce Hiring Alert: US-Based Cloud Software Giant To Hire 2,000 Employees To Sell Its AI Products as CEO Marc Benioff Excited About GenAI Potentials.

The Israelis involved in the incident were transferred for further investigation by the Israel Police. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)