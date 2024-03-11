Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Sunday sailed together with Israeli naval forces near the shores of Gaza, in order to assess the work planned for the establishment of a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area.

The Minister was briefed on the work undertaken to establish a naval pier and routes that will enable the distribution of aid to civilians.

"I am currently patrolling off the coast of Gaza together with the Commander of the Israeli Navy and Head of COGAT (Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) in order to take a closer look at how they are starting to prepare the infrastructure required for a maritime corridor," said Gallant.

"The process is designed to facilitate aid directly to civilians and in this way, it advances [our goal] of overthrowing Hamas' rule in Gaza," he added. "We will facilitate aid via the maritime route that is coordinated with the United States (security and humanitarian aspects), with the assistance of the UAE on the civilian side. It will include the appropriate inspections in Cyprus, and the goods will be brought by international organizations with American assistance."

"We will work so that the aid reaches those in need and not those who do not." (ANI/TPS)

