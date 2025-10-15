Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Zikim Beach, next to the Gaza Strip, will reopen to the public on Thursday for the first time in two years, the Israel Defence Forces announced.

The decision follows extensive operational activity by IDF forces in the northern Gaza Strip and a series of security measures.

The IDF said it will continue operations to protect western Negev residents and described the beach's reopening as "another step in restoring the area safely for the public." (ANI/TPS)

