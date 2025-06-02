Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): The All-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Malaysian members of Parliament on Monday. Jha described the meeting as "fruitful," highlighting strong support for India's position.

While speaking to ANI, Jha said, "It was a fruitful meeting. The Malaysian MPs were aware of the issue, and they are fully supporting India...Largely, it was a good discussion with the members of Parliament here."

The Indian delegation held key meetings with representatives of Malaysia's Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), aimed at strengthening regional ties and conveying India's stance on peace and counter-terrorism.

The meeting with DAP was led by YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran V. Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms). Discussions focused on regional peace, legal cooperation, and the fight against terrorism.

The delegation later met PKR representatives led by YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity. Both meetings highlighted the growing collaboration between India and Malaysia.

Expressing concern over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian leaders acknowledged India's "measured" response and reiterated their support for peace and regional stability.

Deputy Minister Kulasegaran termed the incident "shocking" and said, "India has taken necessary action. We spoke about Malaysia's concerns, and we feel India took steps to protect its national interest. We hope cross-border terrorism doesn't take place anymore."

Echoing these views, Deputy Minister Saraswathy Kandasami said the Indian delegation conveyed a strong message of peace and development. "The all-party delegation very clearly conveyed the aspiration of the Indian government that India is not at all interested in war," she told ANI.

She added, "India, as the world's fourth-largest economy, is focused on continued economic growth to become the third-largest economy." The delegation urged Malaysia and other regional countries to support this vision by promoting peace, especially regarding Pakistan.

Reiterating Malaysia's stance, Saraswathy said, "Our response has been made very clear by our Prime Minister--that Malaysia also has zero tolerance towards any form of violence, be it in any part of the world."

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lala, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others.

Their visit forms part of a multi-nation tour covering Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, aimed at briefing international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promoting regional cooperation.

The engagements follow Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, neutralising over 100 terrorists from outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

This diplomatic outreach underscores India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development. (ANI)

