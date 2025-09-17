Rome [Italy], September 17 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and commitment to India's progress.

Taking to X, Meloni wrote, "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."

Meloni's greetings came as world leaders conveyed their wishes, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also extending warm wishes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, calling him his "good friend Narendra."

"Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday," Netanyahu said in his message. "You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel."

The Israeli Prime Minister added that he looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. "I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights," Netanyahu said.

"Happy birthday, my friend," he added. The greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came from other global leaders.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's 75th birthday.

"It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain," Sunak said.

He added, "I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share."

"As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart," he said.

Sunak also recalled his India visit as the UK Prime Minister. "I'll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage," he noted.

"Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon," Sunak said. Along with these messages, other world leaders have extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in his message said, "Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision for India.

In a post on X, Luxon wrote, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

Luxon also posted a video message in which he personally conveyed his greetings.

In his message, he said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

The New Zealand Prime Minister also highlighted his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "I'm really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek," he said.

Recalling his visit to India earlier this year, Luxon expressed hope of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to New Zealand. "I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday," he added.

US President Donald Trump also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending birthday wishes through a phone call and expressing gratitude for India's support on efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a "tremendous job." "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Following the call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said. (ANI)

